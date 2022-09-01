Chip sockets handle flat no-lead SO-8 packages

A new high-performance elastomer socket for 1.27-mm-pitch QFN packages from Ironwood Electronics called the SG-MLF-7103 socket is designed for a 6.15×5.15-mm package size and operates at bandwidths up to 30 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss (GSSG configuration). The contact resistance is typically 20 mΩ/pin. Network analyzer reflection measurements for the G-S-S-G case were taken with all except the pins under consideration terminated into 50 Ω. The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering and uses smallest footprint in the industry. The small footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to be placed close to the device for impedance tuning. The socket also incorporates a simple hardware installation method so ICs can be changed out quickly.

The SG-MLF-7103 sockets are constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -35 to +125°C. The pin self-inductance is 0.118 nH and mutual inductance is 0.025 nH. Capacitance-to-ground is 0.229 pF and mutual capacitance is 0.025 pF. Current capacity is 2 A/pin.

Pricing for the SG-MLF-7103 is $386 at qty 1; with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.