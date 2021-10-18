Clamshell 94-GHz sockets handle BGA484 packages

A new BGA socket design uses high-performance elastomer capable of 94 GHz, low inductance and wide temperature applications. Ironwood Electronics’ GT-BGA-2159 socket is designed for a 19×19-mm package size and operates at bandwidths up to 94 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss. The socket is designed with a clamshell lid with an adjustable knob. The contact resistance is typically 30 mΩ/pin. The socket is mounted on the target PCB with no soldering and uses only a small amount of real estate allowing capacitors/resistors to be placed close by.

Other passive components can be placed on the back side of PCB by creating custom cutouts in the stiffener plate. The socket is constructed with an adjustable compression mechanism with an integrated spring-loaded compression plate which allows a quick insertion method so ICs can be changed out quickly. To use, the operator places the device inside the socket, closes the clamshell lid and applies downward pressure by turning the knob from open to test.

The GT-BGA-2159 socket is constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -55 to +160°C. It works with ICs such as the 484 BGA, 19×19-mm with a 22×22 array and 0.8-mm pitch.

Pricing for the GT-BGA-2159 is $1,553 at qty one; reduced pricing is available depending on quantity required.