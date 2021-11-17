27-GHz bandwidth socket handles Intel Atom processor E6xx series

A new high-performance BGA socket from Ironwood Electronics handles 0.8-mm interstitial pitch BGA 676 ball devices. The SG-BGA-6513 socket is designed for a Intel’s Atom processor and operates at bandwidths up to 27 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss. The sockets are designed to dissipate up to several watts without extra heat sinking and can handle up to 100 W with a custom heat sink. The contact resistance is typically 20 mΩ/pin. The socket connects all pins with 27-GHz bandwidth on all connections.

The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering and uses smallest footprint in the industry. The smallest footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to be placed close to the device for impedance tuning. The socket also incorporates a simple hardware installation method so ICs can be changed out quickly.

The SG-BGA-6513 sockets are constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -35 to +125°C. The pin self-inductance is 0.15 nH and mutual inductance of 0.025 nH. Capacitance-to-ground is 0.01 pF. Current capacity is 2 A/pin. The sockets work with ICs such as the FCBGA676, 22x22x2.35-mm with 0.8-mm interstitial pitch and 37×37 ball array.

Pricing for the SG-BGA-6513 is $584 at qty 1; with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.