BGA266 sockets provide 30-GHz bandwidth without significant performance loss

A new high-performance BGA socket from Ironwood Electronics handles 0.65-mm pitch BGA 266-pin ICs. The SG-BGA-7335 socket is designed for 12×12-mm BGA packages and operates at bandwidths up to 30 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss. The sockets is designed to dissipate up to 4 W with help from a heat-sinking compression screw. The contact resistance is typically 20 mΩ/pin. The socket connects all pins with 30-GHz bandwidth on all connections. The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering and uses the smallest footprint in the industry. The smallest footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to be placed very close to the device for impedance tuning. The socket also incorporates a simple hardware installation method so ICs can be changed out quickly.

The SG-BGA-7335 sockets are constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -35 to +125°C. The pin self-inductance is 0.15 nH and mutual inductance of 0.025 nH. Capacitance to ground is 0.01 pF. Current capacity is 2 A/pin. The elastomer requires proper force for operation which is applied through a torque-limiting driver via a compression screw. Typical ICs that can be tested using this socket have 266 balls, 12×12 mm with 0.65-mm pitch and 18×18 ball array.

Pricing for the SG-BGA-7335 is $628 at qty 1; with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.