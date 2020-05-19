52-GHz bandwidth socket handles Maxim’s CTBGA package

A new high-performance elastomer socket for 0.8-mm-pitch BGA package called the SG25-BGA-2067 socket is designed for an 8×8-mm package size and operates at bandwidths up to 52 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss (GSSG configuration). The contact resistance is typically 20 mΩ per pin. Network analyzer reflection measurements for the G-S-S-G case were taken with all except the pins under consideration terminated into 50 Ω. The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering and uses the smallest footprint in the industry (only two mounting holes). The smallest footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to be placed close to the device for impedance tuning. The socket utilizes an integrated spring-loaded compression plate that applies required force for connecting IC to the system PCB. The socket also incorporates a simple swivel hardware installation method so ICs can be changed out quickly.

The SG25-BGA-2067 sockets are constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -35 to +125°C. The pin self-inductance is 0.06 nH and mutual inductance of 0.019 nH. Capacitance to ground is 0.129 pF and mutual capacitance is 0.017 pF. Current capacity is 2A/pin.

Pricing for the SG25-BGA-2067 is $460 at qty 1; with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

Ironwood Electronics, 1335 Eagandale Ct., Eagan, MN 55121, 952-229-8200 or (800) 404-0204, www.ironwoodelectronics.com