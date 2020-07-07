52-GHz-bandwidth sockets handle Kyocera optical QFN packages

A new high-performance low-profile elastomer socket from Ironwood Electronics handles 0.5-mm-pitch QFN packages. The SG25-QFN-2017 socket is designed for a 4×4-mm package size and operates at bandwidths up to 52 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss (GSSG configuration). The contact resistance is typically 20 mΩ/pin.

Network analyzer reflection measurements for the G-S-S-G case were taken with all except the pins under consideration terminated into 50 Ω. The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering and uses optimized footprint. The socket utilizes a clamshell lid with integrated spring-loaded compression plate that applies required force for connecting the IC to the system PCB. The socket also incorporates an open top with a 150° view for the optical chip. The overall socket thickness is less than 6 mm from the PCB which is necessary for optical lens fixture to come close for activating the chip. The socket also has a cutout for placement of a thermistor to monitor the temperature of the QFN device.

The SG25-QFN-2017 sockets are constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -35 to +125°C. The pin self inductance is 0.06 nH and mutual inductance is 0.019 nH. Capacitance-to-ground is 0.129 pF and mutual capacitance is 0.017 pF. Current capacity is 2 A/pin.

Pricing for the SG25-QFN-2017 is $950 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.