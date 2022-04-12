94-GHz BGA sockets handle Xilinx FFVB676 packages

A new BGA socket design uses high-performance elastomer capable of 94 GHz and features a low inductance for use in applications characterized by wide temperature ranges. The GT-BGA-2175 socket is designed for a 27×27-mm package size and operates at bandwidths up to 94 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss. The socket is designed with aluminum components for better heat dissipation and can be customized with fins and axial flow fan for further power dissipation.

The contact resistance is typically 30 mΩ/pin. The socket is mounted on the target PCB with no soldering and uses only a small amount of real estate allowing capacitors/resistors to be placed close by. Other passive components can be placed on the back side of PCB by creating custom cutouts in the stiffener plate. The socket is constructed with a swivel lid which allows a quick insertion method so ICs can be changed out quickly. To use, the operator places the device inside the socket, swivels the lid and applies downward pressure by torqueing the compression screw.

The GT-BGA-2175 socket is constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -55 to +160°C. It works with ICs such as s 676 BGA, 27×27 mm with 26×26 array and 1-mm pitch.

Pricing for the GT-BGA-2175 is $1,294 at qty 1; with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

