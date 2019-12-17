ATE sockets handle QFN40 packages

A new QFN socket design uses high-performance elastomer capable of 60+ GHz and has a low inductance to handle ATE applications. The GTP-QFN-1001 socket is designed for a 5.9×5.9-mm package size and operates at bandwidths up to 60+ GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss. The contact resistance is typically 20 mΩ/pin. The socket is mounted on the target PCB with no soldering and uses just a small amount of real estate, allowing capacitors/resistors to sit close by. This socket utilizes a swivel lid for the initial setup. Once the test program is verified, the lid is removed along with the protruded screws. Then, the handler inserts devices into the socket which will handle 500K+ insertions.

The GTP-QFN-1001 socket is constructed with high performance and low inductance elastomer contactor with protective layer. Protective layer prevents elastomer from contamination and solder migration. The cleaning of the protective layer is simple, reducing equipment downtime significantly. The temperature range is -55 to +160°C. The socket works with ICs such as QFN40, 5.9×5.9 mm with 10 leads/side with center ground pad and 0.5-mm pitch.

Pricing for the GTP-QFN-1001 is $1,050 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on the quantity required.

Ironwood Electronics, 1335 Eagandale Ct., Eagan, MN 55121, www.ironwoodelectronics.com