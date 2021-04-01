Clamshell spring-pin socket handles Intel FBGA packages

A new BGA socket from Ironwood Electronics addresses high-performance requirements for FineLine Ball grid Array packages. The CBT-BGA-6111 socket has a contactor that is a stamped-spring pin with a 19-gm actuation force per ball and a cycle life of 125,000 insertions. The self inductance of the contactor is 0.93 nH, insertion loss is less than 1 dB at 4.15 GHz, and the contact resistance is less than 30m&Ohm;. The current capacity of each contactor is 4 A at 80°C temperature rise. The socket temperature range is -55 to +180°C.

The socket also features a floating guide for precise ball-to-pin alignment. The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the CBT-BGA-6111 is a BGA, 29×29-mm, 1-mm-pitch, 780-position, 28×28 ball array. The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering and uses the smallest footprint for nearby passive components. The socket uses a stiffener plate to support the back side of the PCB and allows passive components to be placed via customized pockets.

This socket utilizes a clamshell lid with integrated compression mechanism. The socket is constructed with aluminum for heat dissipation and can be customized with a fan and heat sink for high power dissipation. To use, the operator places the device inside the socket, closes the clamshell lid by latching, and applies downward pressure by turning the compression screw. This socket can be used for hand-test and temperature cycling as well as debugging applications in development and device characterization.

Pricing for the CBT-BGA-6111 is $1,419 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.