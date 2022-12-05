Elastomer sockets handle BGA1365 chip packages

New sockets handle ball grid array devices from Ironwood Electronics with a 1,365 pin count and a 0.65-mm pitch. The socket utilizes a high-performance elastomer contactor and has over 40 GHz bandwidth with a -1 dB insertion loss. The self-inductance is 0.21 nH. Capacitance to ground is 0.15 pF. Current capacity is 4 A/pin.

The socket operates over a -55 to 150°C span. The socket operation is straightforward. It uses hardware to mount the socket to the board and uses a stiffener plate on the back side of the socket. Then the device is placed on the socket and a floating compression plate is placed on top of the IC. Then a sliding lid is placed on positioning posts and locks in place. A screw in the middle is turned to apply a compression force downwards on the IC.

One unique feature of the socket is the presence of an open space on the side of the socket assembly that allows optical connection cables to exit the IC. The socket also incorporates a small amount of Z-height play to accommodate chips with varying thicknesses. The play in the Z direction also accommodates heat dissipation methodologies for chips that generate appreciable amounts of heat.