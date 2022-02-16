High-temperature spring-pin sockets handle LGA464 packages

A new LGA socket addresses high-performance requirements for 1.5-mm-pitch LGA464 packages. The CBT-LGA-5037 socket’s contactor is a stamped-spring pin with 19-gm actuation force/pin and cycle life of 125,000 insertions. The self-inductance of the contactor is 0.93 nH, insertion loss is < 1 dB at 23 GHz, and capacitance is 0.097 pF. The current capacity of each contactor is 4 A. Socket temperature range is -55 to +180°C.

The socket also features an IC guide for precise LGA pad alignment through holes in the device. The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the CBT-LGA-5037 is an LGA, 47×47-mm body size, 30×30 array and 1.5-mm pitch. To use, the operator drops the IC into the socket and closes the clamshell lid. Vertical force is applied by the integrated spring-loaded compression plate between the lid and device by actuating the lever from open to close. This socket can be used for device characterization, screening modules and custom burn-in applications with the most stringent requirements.

The CBT-LGA-5037 socket features a unique contact design with outside spring and flat stamped plungers that provide a robust solution for burn-in & test applications including excellent electrical signal integrity to meet the requirements of today’s demanding analog, digital, RF, Bluetooth and medical device applications. The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering, and uses smallest footprint in the industry. The smallest footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to be placed very close to the device for impedance tuning. The clamshell socket lid incorporates a quick installation method so that ICs can be changed out quickly.

Pricing for the CBT-LGA-5037 is $1,288 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

Ironwood Electronics, 1335 Eagandale Ct., Eagan, MN 55121, 952-229-8200, (800) 404-0204, Fax: 952-229-8201, info@ironwoodelectronics.com, www.ironwoodelectronics.com