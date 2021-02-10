Large I/O test sockets target ASIC development

Grypper test sockets are for any BGA devices including large array ASICs. The Grypper socket can be designed to any I/O count specific to custom ASIC requirements.

Ironwood Grypper G80 LIF socket, part number GR1005-0003, allows testing of an 896 I/O – 31.0×31.0-pitch BGA package. The Grypper socket fits in the same location/PCB footprint as the device allowing development and failure analysis.

To connect a device, an operator inserts the IC into the socket by pressing the top of the device; no lid is required. The unique geometry of the contact grips onto the solder balls of the IC. To remove the device, a simple extraction tool can be used to back the device out of the socket; then the socket is ready to install another device.

This Grypper socket has excellent electrical performance of -1 dB insertion loss for greater than 40.0 GHz. The force required to insert a device is 25 gm/contact.

The socket is sold in three configurations; Sockets with a ROHS solder ball (SAC 305) replicates the DUT. The socket configured with SnPb solder balls allows easy reflow/attachment onto a PCB that already has components mounted. The lower melting temperature of the SnPb solder will not affect any adjacent components that might be close to the target area where the socket is to be placed.

The socket can also be purchased with NO solder balls. The no-solder-ball version requires the use of a 0.2-mm-thick stencil for the correct amount of solder paste allowing any type of solder paste for attachment.

Pricing for the GR1005-0003 is $1,197.00 at qty 4-10 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

