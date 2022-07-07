Lever-actuated open-top spring pin socket for BGA256 packages

A new stamped-spring pin socket addresses high-performance requirements for testing BGA256 packaged devices. Called the CBT-BGA-6122, the socket’s contactor is a stamped spring pin with 31-gm actuation force per ball and cycle life of 125,000 insertions. The self inductance of the contactor is 0.88 nH, insertion loss less than 1 dB at 15.7 GHz and capacitance is 0.097 pF. The current capacity of each contactor is 4 A at 40°C temperature rise. Socket temperature range is -55 to +180°C.

Socket features include a clamshell lid design for ease of chip replacement in a production environment along with precise ball-to-pin alignment via a floating pin guide. The socket also has an integrated compression plate for vertical force actuation without distorting the device position. The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the CBT-BGA-6122 is a BGA, 13×13-mm, 0.8-mm-pitch 16×16 array with 256 balls.

The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering and uses the smallest footprint in the industry. The smallest footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to be placed close to the device for impedance tuning. To use, the operator places the BGA device into the socket and closes the lid by snapping it to the latch. Vertical force is applied by turning the lever that actuates a cam which in turn compresses a spring=loaded plate on to the BGA device.

The socket features a central opening for a thermocouple to be placed close to the device top surface or thermal stream to be flown to heat the device to a specific temperature. This socket can be used for quick device screening, device characterization at extreme temperatures as well as for final production test.

Pricing for the CBT-BGA-6122 is $1,021 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

Ironwood Electronics, 1335 Eagandale Ct., Eagan, MN 55121, 952-229-8200 or (800) 404-0204, Fax: 952-229-8201, info@ironwoodelectronics.com, www.ironwoodelectronics.com