LGA56 sockets perform as well as direct-solder versions

A new LGA socket design from Ironwood Electronics uses a high-performance elastomer capable of 94 GHz and providing low inductance for ATE applications. The GTP-LGA-1002 socket is designed for a 10×10-mm package size and operates at bandwidths up to 94 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss. The contact resistance is typically 30 mΩ/pin. The socket is mounted on the target PCB with no soldering and uses only a small amount of real estate allowing capacitors/resistors to be placed close by. This socket utilizes a swivel lid for initial setup. Once the test program is verified, the lid is removed along with the protruded screws. Then a handler can insert devices into the socket 500K+ times.

The GTP-LGA-1002 socket is constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor with a protective layer. The protective layer prevents the elastomer from being contaminated and prevents solder migration. Because the cleaning of the protective layer is quite simple, this feature reduces equipment downtime significantly. The temperature range is -55 to +160°C. The socket works with ICs such as the LGA56, 10×10 mm with a dual row of pads per side with a 0.5-mm pitch.

Pricing for the GTP-LGA-1002 is $1,312 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on the quantity required.