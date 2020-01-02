Open top socket for QFP48 packages

A new stamped-spring-pin socket addresses high-performance requirements for testing 48-lead Quad flat pack chip packages. The contactor used in the CBT-QFE-3018 socket is a stamped-spring pin with 17-gm actuation force/ball and a cycle life of 10,000+ insertions. The self-inductance of the contactor is 0.88 nH, insertion loss is below 1 dB at 31.7 GHz, and capacitance 0.03 pF. The current capacity of each contactor is 2.9 A. Socket temperature range is -55 to +180°C.

The socket also features an open-top lid with a clamshell latch for ease of operation. The center square opening on the lid allows ease of access to the device’s top side. The socket lid has an integrated compression plate for vertical force without distorting the device position. The socket also features a precise lead-positioning guide that aligns each lead to the corresponding spring pin.

The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the CBT-QFE-3018 is a Quad Flat Pack, 7-mm square, 0.5-mm pitch, 9-mm lead tip-to-tip distance with 48 leads. The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering and occupies the smallest footprint in the industry. The small footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to sit close to the device for impedance tuning.

A center array of spring pins provides good electrical/thermal connection between the ground pad of the device and the target PCB. To use, an operator places the QFP device into the socket, closes the lid by snapping to the latch. The downward force is applied by turning the lever from the “open” position to “test” position. This socket can be used for quick device screening as well as for device characterization at extreme temperatures.

Pricing for the CBT-QFE-3018 is $745 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on the quantity required.

Ironwood Electronics, 1335 Eagandale Ct., Eagan, MN 55121, 952-229-8200 or (800) 404-0204, www.ironwoodelectronics.com