Removable-lid spring-pin socket handles QFN28 packages

A new QFN socket addresses high performance requirements for custom size devices. Called the CBT-QFN-7071, the socket contactor is a stamped-spring pin with 14.5-gm actuation force per pin and a cycle life of 100,000 insertions. The self-inductance of the contactor is 0.98 nH, insertion loss is below 1 dB at 31.7 GHz, and the capacitance is 0.067 pF. The current capacity of each contactor is 4 A. Socket temperature range is -55 to +180°C. The socket also features an IC guide pocket inside the top pin guide for precise QFN edge alignment.

The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the CBT-QFN-7071 is a QFN, 5.4×4.4-mm body size and 0.5-mm pitch. To use, the operator drops the IC into the socket and closes the removable lid by latching. Vertical force is applied by the integrated compression springs between the socket lid and the compression plate. The compression plate has fins and acts as a heat dissipater by contacting the integrated heat-slug of the package. This socket can be used for hand test, screening modules and custom burn-in applications with the most stringent requirements.

These socket product lines have been designed to the JEDEC STD and are available for all standard configurations. Custom designs are also available. The CBT-QFN-7071 socket features a unique contact design with outside spring and flat-stamped plungers that provide a robust solution for burn-in & test applications including excellent electrical signal integrity to meet the requirements of modern demanding analog, digital, RF, Bluetooth and medical device applications.

The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering and uses smallest footprint in the industry. The small footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to sit close to the device for impedance tuning. The removable socket lid incorporates a quick installation method using latch so that ICs can be changed out quickly.

Pricing for the CBT-QFN-7071 is $630 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.