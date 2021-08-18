Sockets for 0.75-mm-pitch memory devices sport 27 GHz bandwidth

A new high-performance BGA socket for 0.75-mm-pitch BGA 180-pin memory devices called the SG-BGA-6511 socket is designed for a JC11 MO328-variation PBGA-B180 package and operates at bandwidths up to 27 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss. The sockets are designed to dissipate up to several watts without extra heat sinking and can handle up to 100 W with a custom heat sink. The contact resistance is typically 20 mΩ/pin. The socket connects all pins with 27-GHz bandwidth on all connections. The socket is mounted with a patented technology that allows for mounting with no holes in the target PCB, no soldering, and minimal footprint. It can be mounted on any existing PCB with our exclusive placement/epoxy system.

The SG-BGA-6511 sockets are constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -35 to +125°C. The pin self-inductance is 0.15 nH and mutual inductance of 0.025 nH. Capacitance-to-ground is 0.01 pF. Current capacity is 2 A/pin. The socket works with memory ICs such as the PBGA180, 12x14x1.1-mm with 0.75-mm pitch and 14×18 ball array.

Pricing for the SG-BGA-6511 is $498 at qty 1; with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

Ironwood Electronics, 1335 Eagandale Ct., Eagan, MN 55121, (952)-229-8200 or (800) 404-0204, Fax: 952-229-8201, info@ironwoodelectronics.com, www.ironwoodelectronics.com