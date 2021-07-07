Sockets handle 0.8-mm-pitch 20×20 array BGA327 packages

A new BGA socket design uses high-performance elastomer and is capable of 94 GHz signal handling, exhibits low inductance and works over a wide temperature range. Ironwood Electronics’ GT-BGA-2152 socket is designed for 17×17-mm packages and operates at bandwidths up to 94 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss. The socket is designed with a center opening for air flow. The contact resistance is typically 30 mΩ/pin.

The socket is mounted on the target PCB with no soldering and uses only a small amount of real estate allowing capacitors/resistors to be placed close by. Other passive components can be placed on the back side of PCB by creating custom cutouts in the stiffener plate. The socket is constructed with a lever-operated double latch mechanism with an integrated spring-loaded compression plate which allows a quick insertion method so operators can change out ICs quickly. To use, the operator places the device inside the socket, places the double-latch lid and applies downward pressure by turning the lever from open to test.

The GT-BGA-2152 socket is constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -55 to +160°C. The socket works with ICs such as 327 BGA, 17×17 mm with 20×20 array and 0.8 mm pitch.

Pricing for the GT-BGA-2152 is $1,206 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.