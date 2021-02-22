Sockets handle 0.92-mm-pitch 53×53-array BGA2736 packages

A new BGA socket design uses a high-performance elastomer capable of 94 GHz, very low inductance and wide temperature applications. The GT-BGA-2145 socket is designed for a 50×50-mm package size and operates at bandwidths up to 94 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss. The socket is designed to dissipate 200 W using a heat sink and an axial flow fan. The contact resistance is typically 30 mΩ/pin. The socket is mounted on the target PCB with no soldering and uses a very small amount of real estate allowing capacitors/resistors to be placed close by.

Other passive components can be placed on the back side of the PCB by creating custom cutouts in the stiffener plate. The socket is constructed with a spring-loaded shoulder screw which incorporates a quick insertion method so that ICs can be changed out quickly. To use, the operator places the device inside the socket, places the heat sink lid and applies downward pressure by turning eight spring-loaded shoulder screws to a hard stop.

The GT-BGA-2145 socket is constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -55 to +160°C. The socket works with ICs such as the 2736 BGA, 50×50-mm with 53×53 array and 0.92-mm pitch.

Pricing for the GT-BGA-2145 is $2,837 at quantity one with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

Ironwood Electronics, 1335 Eagandale Ct., Eagan, MN 55121, 952-229-8200, (800) 404-0204, Fax: 952-229-8201, info@ironwoodelectronics.com, www.ironwoodelectronics.com