Sockets handle BGA472 packages, perform like direct solder connections

A new BGA socket design from Ironwood Electronics uses high-performance elastomer capable of 94 GHz, features low inductance and handles wide temperature applications. The GT-BGA-2164 socket is designed for a 23×23-mm package size and operates at bandwidths up to 94 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss. The socket is designed with a screw-down lid and incorporates a 1-W heat sink with fan. The contact resistance is typically 30 mΩ/pin. The socket is mounted on the target PCB with no soldering and uses only a small amount real estate allowing capacitors/resistors to be placed close by. Other passive components can be placed on the back side of the PCB by creating custom cutouts in the stiffener plate. The socket is constructed with an integrated spring-loaded screw-down heatsink lid which allows a quick insertion method so ICs can be changed out quickly. To use, the operator places the device inside the socket, places the heatsink lid and applies downward pressure by screwing down the lid to a hard stop on all four screws gradually.

The GT-BGA-2164 socket is constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -55 to +160°C. It works with ICs such as the 472 BGA, 23×23 mm with 22×22 array and 1-mm pitch.

Pricing for the GT-BGA-2154 is $1,486 at qty 1; with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.