Sockets handle UFS and eMMC chip packages

New Grypper test sockets for eMMC and UFS BGA devices from Ironwood Electronics support the variety of sizes that 153 ball eMMC and UFS devices are produced, ranging from 7.5×7.5 mm to the 11.5×13.0 -0.50-pitch size. Ironwood Grypper socket, part number GR1135-XXXX, was designed for the new UFS 4.0 form factor of 153 BGA 11.0×13.0 – 0.50-pitch. To connect a device, simply insert the device into the socket by pressing on top of the device; no lid is required. The unique geometry of the contact grips onto the solder balls of the device. To remove the device, a simple extraction tool can be used to pop the device back out of the socket, and it is ready to install another device.

This Grypper socket has excellent electrical performance of – 1 dB insertion loss at greater than 25.0 GHz. The force required to insert a device is only 25 gm/contact. The socket is sold in three configurations; sockets with a Rohs solder ball (SAC 305) replicate the device. The socket configured with SnPb solder balls allows easy reflow/attachment onto a PCB that already has components mounted. The lower melting temperature of the SnPb solder will not affect any adjacent components that might be close to the target area where the socket is to be placed. The socket can also be purchased with no solder balls. The no-solder-ball version requires the use of a 0.2-mm-thick stencil for the correct amount of solder paste, allowing any type of solder paste for attachment.

Pricing for the 153 BGA-GR1135-0002 (SAC 305) is $431.00 at qty 4-10. Reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.