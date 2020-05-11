Spring-pin sockets for 1-mm-pitch BGA and LGA packages

A new socket addresses high-performance requirements for burn-in and test applications. The SBT-BGA-6048 has a contactor that is a stamped spring pin with a 19-gm actuation force per ball and has a cycle life of 125,000 insertions. The self-inductance of the contactor is 0.93 nH, the insertion loss is < 1 dB at 14.1 GHz, and the capacitance 0.097 pF. The current capacity of each contactor is 4 A at 80°C temperature rise. Socket temperature range is -55 to +180°C.

The socket features a floating guide for precise ball to pin alignment. The socket also includes a removable compression plate. The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the SBT-BGA-6048 is BGA or LGA, having a 70×70-mm body size, a 1.27-mm pitch and a 54×54 ball array. To use, the operator drops the IC into the socket, places the compression plate, swivels the lid, and applies down force using a center compression screw (recommended torque specified in the datasheet). When using with BGA packages, the removable ball guide needs to be placed over the pin array. When testing LGA packages, the ball guide is not needed and should be removed.

This socket can be used for hand test and quick-turn custom burn-in applications with the most stringent requirements.

Pricing for the SBT-BGA-6048 is $3,090 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

