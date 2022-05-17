Stamped-spring pin sockets handle BGA289 chip packages

A new socket from Ironwood Electronics addresses high-performance requirements for testing BGA289-packaged ICs.The contactor on the SBT-BGA-6577 socket is a stamped-spring pin with a 31-gm actuation force per ball and cycle life of 125,000 insertions. The self-inductance of the contactor is 0.88 nH, insertion loss is less than 1 dB at 15.7 GHz, and capacitance is 0.097 pF. The current capacity of each contactor is 4 A (60°C rise). The socket temperature range is -55 to +180°C.

The socket features a floating guide for precise ball-to-pin alignment. The socket also features an open-top lid allowing the device top surface to reach specific temperature quickly by forced air heating. The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the SBT-BGA-6577 is BGA, 14×14-mm body size, 0.8-mm pitch and 17×17 ball array. To use, an operator drops the IC into the socket and places the compression open top lid. Down force is applied by torqueing four screws on the periphery in zig-zag manner. This socket can be used for hand test and quick turn custom burn-in applications with the most stringent requirements.

Pricing for the SBT-BGA-6577 is $752 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.