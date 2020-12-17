High-temperature sockets handle new LGA297 packages

A new LGA socket addresses high-performance requirements for 0.5-mm pitch LGA297–CBT-LGA-5029 packages. The contactor has a stamped-spring pin with a 31-gm actuation force/pin and a cycle life of 125,000 insertions. The self inductance of the contactor is 0.88 nH, insertion loss is less than 1 dB at 15.7 GHz, and capacitance is 0.097pF. The current capacity of each contactor is 4 A. The socket temperature range is -55 to +180°C. The socket also features an IC guide for precise LGA edge alignment. The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the CBT-LGA-5029 is the LGA with 17×5-mm body size, 33×9 array, and 0.5-mm pitch. To use, the operator drops the IC into the socket, then snaps close the clamshell lid. Vertical force is applied by the integrated compression plate between the clamshell lid and the device. This socket can be used for device characterization, screening modules and custom burn-in applications with the most stringent requirements.

The CBT-LGA-5029 socket features a unique contact design with an outside spring and flat-stamped plungers that provide a robust solution for burn-in and test applications including excellent electrical signal integrity to meet the requirements of today’s demanding analog, digital, RF, Bluetooth and medical device applications. The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering and uses the smallest footprint in the industry. The smallest footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to be placed close to the device for impedance tuning. The clamshell socket lid incorporates a quick installation method so ICs can be changed out quickly.

Pricing for the CBT-LGA-5029 is $845 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.