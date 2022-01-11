Socket for LGA1156 packages handles extreme temperatures, provides superior electrical performance

A new LGA socket from Ironwood Electronics addresses high-performance requirements for 1-mm-pitch LGA1156 devices. The CBT-LGA-5036 contains a contactor that is a stamped spring pin with 19-gm actuation force per pin and features a cycle life of 125,000 insertions. The self-inductance of the contactor is 0.93 nH, insertion loss is less than 1 dB at 23 GHz, and capacitance is 0.097 pF. The current capacity of each contactor is 4 A. The socket temperature range is -55 to +180°C. The socket also features an IC guide for precise LGA edge alignment.

The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the CBT-LGA-5036 is LGA, 35×35-mm body size, 34×34 array and 1-mm pitch. To use, an operator drops an IC into the socket, then closes the double-latch lid. Vertical force is applied by the integrated spring-loaded compression plate between the lid and device by actuating the lever from open to close. This socket can be used for device characterization, screening modules and custom burn-in applications with the most stringent requirements.

The CBT-LGA-5036 socket features a unique contact design with outside spring and flat stamped plungers that provide a robust solution for burn-in and test applications including excellent electrical signal integrity to meet the requirements of today’s demanding analog, digital, RF, Bluetooth and medical device applications. The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering and uses smallest footprint in the industry. The small footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to be placed very close to the device for impedance tuning. The double-latch socket lid incorporates a quick installation method so that ICs can be changed out quickly.

Pricing for the CBT-LGA-5036 is $2,399 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.