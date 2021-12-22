Sockets for LGA255 packages handle 94 GHz frequencies

A new LGA socket from Ironwood Electronics is designed to use a high-performance elastomer capable of 94 GHz and sports a low inductance for test applications. The GTP-LGA-1003 socket is designed for 17×17-mm package size, 16×16 array, 1-mm-pitch and operates at bandwidths up to 94 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss. The contact resistance is typically 30 mΩ/pin. The socket is mounted on the target PCB with hardware and no soldering. It uses only a small amount of board real estate allowing capacitors/resistors to be placed close by. This socket utilizes a swivel-lid with a heat-sink compression screw. To use, the operator places a device inside the socket and applies compression by turning the heat-sink screw.

The GTP-LGA-1003 socket is constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor with a protective layer. The protective layer prevents the elastomer from experiencing contamination and solder migration. Because the cleaning of the protective layer is very simple, testing downtime is reduced significantly. The temperature range is -55 to +160°C. The socket works with ICs such as the LGA255, 17×17-mm, 16×16 array with 1-mm pitch.

Pricing for the GTP-LGA-1003 is $1,482 at qty 1; with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.