Sockets handle radiation-tolerant DDR4 memory multi-chip packages

The GRYPPER/G80 Socket handles the DDR4T04G72AZ, TELEDYNE’s – 4/8 GB radiation-tolerant DDR4 Memory Multi-Chip Package (MCP) Device. The Ironwood part number is GR1140-XXXX. Pricing for this socket is $811.00 each for (4-10) sockets with SAC305 solder balls, P/N: GR1140-0002, or Eutectic (Tin/Lead) – GR1140-0001 for attachment.

Ironwood Electronics offers high performance test sockets and adapters for both engineering and production use of semiconductor devices. IC packages covered include; QFN, BGA, SOIC, QFP, LGA, WLCSP and other SMT packages. Our GHz line of sockets with 6 different contact technologies supports up to 110 GHz bandwidth, ≥0.2mm pitch, ≤10000 pins, 500K insertions and the smallest footprint in the industry.

Because the PCB footprint of GRYPPER/G80 is identical to the package, only one PCB design is required, enabling a seamless transition from test and validation through production and reducing overall cost of test.Unique contact design reduces the insertion force required to insert and retain higher-ball-count packages safely and securely within the test socket. The package snaps directly without a lid, enabling easy probing, scoping and troubleshooting the topside of the device. A short signal path achieves low inductance and low insertion loss, providing a nearly invisible electrical connection.

