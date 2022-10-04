Stamped-spring pin socket accepts dual-row QFP packages

A new socket addresses high performance requirements for burn-in and test applications. The SBT-QFE-3035 socket from Ironwood Electronics includes a contactor that is a stamped spring pin with 14-gm actuation force per ball and cycle life of 125,000 insertions. The self inductance of the contactor is 0.88 nH, insertion loss of < 1 dB at 20.5 GHz and capacitance is 0.097 pF. The current capacity of each contactor is 2.9 A. Socket temperature range is -55 to +180°C. The socket features a floating guide for precise lead-to-pin alignment. The socket also includes an additional floating compression plate that has a cavity to accommodate the mold case.

The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the SBT-QFE-3035 is QFP, 16×16-mm body size, 0.65-mm pitch and 19-mm lead tip-to-tip distance. To use, the operator drops the IC into the socket, places the floating compression plate, screws down the lid, and applies down force. This socket can be used for hand-test and quick-turn custom burn-in applications with the most stringent requirements.

Pricing for the SBT-QFE-3035 is $733 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.