Stamped-spring pin sockets handle BGA24 NAND flash memory

A new socket addresses high performance requirements for testing NAND Flash memory devices. The SBT-BGA-6572 contactor is a stamped spring pin with 31-gm actuation force/ball and cycle life of 125,000 insertions. The self- inductance of the contactor is 0.88 nH, insertion loss is < 1 dB at 15.7 GHz, and capacitance is 0.097 pF. The current capacity of each contactor is 4 A (60°C rise). Socket temperature range is -55 to +180°C.

The socket features a floating guide for precise ball-to-pin alignment. The socket also features an open top lid allowing the device top surface to reach specific temperature quickly by forced-air heating.

The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the SBT-BGA-6572 is BGA, 8×6-mm body size, 1.0-mm pitch and 5×5 ball array. To use, an operator drops the IC into the socket and places the compression-open top lid. Down force is applied by torqueing four screws on the periphery in zig-zag manner. This socket can be used for hand-tests and quick-turn custom burn-in applications with the most stringent requirements.

Pricing for the SBT-BGA-6572 is $495 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

