ISO 26262 functional safety packages accelerate development of DSC, MCU ASIL B/C safety level designs

Safety is a primary concern in automotive applications to ensure reliable operation and end users’ wellbeing. Microchip Technology Inc. is offering newly certified functional safety packages to enable engineers to develop their products as per the ISO 26262 functional safety standard. Microchip is announcing the release of ISO 26262 functional safety packages for dsPIC33C digital signal controllers (DSCs), PIC18, and AVR microcontrollers (MCUs) that accelerate the development of safety-critical designs targeting ASIL B and ASIL C safety level and certification efforts.

The complete functional safety ecosystem for dsPIC33C DSCs includes: AEC Q100 Grade 0-qualified functional safety ready dsPIC33C DSCs with dedicated hardware safety features; SGS TÜV Saar-certified ASIL B Ready Failure Modes, Effects, and Diagnostic Analysis (FMEDA) report and Functional Safety Manual (FSM); TÜV Rheinland-certified functional safety diagnostic libraries for designs targeting up to ASIL C; A functional safety reference application, showing the steps required to develop compliant designs, and the collateral that must be generated for (ASIL B or ASIL C) compliance; Various functional safety analysis reports and certification reports that help ease compliance and certification;

The complete functional safety ecosystem for PIC18 and AVR MCUs includes: AEC Q100 Grade 1-qualified functional safety ready PIC18-Q84 MCUs with CAN FD and AVR DA MCUs with LIN interfaces, both with hardware support for capacitive touch sensors; SGS TÜV Saar-certified ASIL B Ready Failure Modes, Effects, and Diagnostic Analysis (FMEDA) report and Functional Safety Manual (FSM); Functional safety diagnostic libraries; ASIL B Ready certificates and certification reports helping ease compliance and certification;

Whether an engineer is new to ISO 26262 functional safety or a seasoned expert, Microchip has proven experience and solutions to help them meet functional safety requirements and certify designs while minimizing cost, risk, and development time. The functional safety packages listed below, together with our development tools that come with the safety documents, allow engineers to develop compliant systems.

Microchip is offering three ISO 26262 functional safety packages for purchase to help customers with different levels of expertise and in different stages of their evaluation and design cycles:

The functional safety basic package offers basic resources like the ASIL B Ready certified FMEDA and Safety Manual for customers to get started with the evaluation of target functional safety levels and the design of safety-critical automotive applications.

The functional safety starter package offers ASIL B Ready certified FMEDA and Safety Manual, a reference application, and ASIL C compliant diagnostic libraries that help designers understand the ISO 26262-compliant development process and the reports that must be generated for compliance.

The functional safety full package offers a complete solution for beginners and seasoned experts to simplify the design and certification of safety-critical automotive applications. In addition to the offerings of the starter package, the full package includes certified diagnostic libraries with source code and the associated safety analysis reports for designs targeting up to ASIL C.

In addition to the functional safety packages, Microchip offers a TÜV SÜD-certified design tool package for our MPLAB development tools ecosystem to ease tools qualification. This includes a TÜV SÜD-certified MPLAB XC functional safety compiler with the TÜV SÜD certificate, a functional safety manual for the compiler along with safety plans, and complete tools classification and qualification reports for the compiler, MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE), MPLAB Code Coverage and all MPLAB development ecosystem programs. Microchip also offers Functional Safety Ready CAN FD and LIN transceivers and other companion devices, including voltage supervisor devices, which can be used with the functional safety ready DSCs and MCUs in a wide range of automotive applications.

The ISO 26262 functional safety ready dsPIC33C DSCs, and PIC18 and AVR MCUs are supported by the TÜV SÜD-certified MPLAB XC16 and MPLAB XC8 functional safety compilers (SW006022-FS and SW006021-FS), the MPLAB Code Coverage tool (SW006026-COV), MPLAB X IDE, MPLAB development ecosystem debugger/programmers, and the safety documentation package to make the tool qualification effort easier.