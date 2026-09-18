Isolated current sensors measure up to 100 A RMS

Melexis has introduced the MLX91224 and MLX91225 isolated current sensors for automotive and industrial high-voltage applications. The devices support AC and DC current measurement up to 100 A RMS, working voltages up to 1640 VRMS and analog response, with package options offering continuous current ratings from 50 A to 100 A RMS and surge-current ratings up to ±29 kA. The MLX91224 supports 5 V systems while the MLX91225 supports 3.3 V systems, with applications including EV powertrains, DC-DC converters, chargers, solar systems and power supplies.