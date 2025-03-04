Isolated power module delivers 500 W output with parallel scaling to 3 kW

GAIA Converter has expanded its MGDM-500 series with the introduction of the MGDM-500/P isolated dc-dc converter. The new module converts input voltages of 9-40 Vdc or 16-80 Vdc to four nominal DC output voltage options: 12V, 15V, 24V, and 28V. The unit delivers up to 500 watts of output power at an efficiency of 91%.

The MGDM-500/P incorporates a parallel operation option with droop control that enables load sharing across multiple units. This design allows up to six modules to be connected in parallel, providing a maximum combined power output of 3 kW. The parallel architecture requires only a single low-power sense resistor per module, reducing component count for system integration.

The converter measures 61 x 64 x 12.9 mm and utilizes a two-component potting compound for thermal management. This construction supports operation in demanding environments and accommodates a storage temperature range of -40 to +125°C. The module meets multiple standards including MIL-STD-704, MIL-STD-1275, MIL-STD-461, and DO160.

The converter’s droop control mechanism enables current sharing without requiring complex communication between modules. This approach simplifies system design while maintaining balanced load distribution across parallel units. Each module can operate independently when needed or function as part of a higher-power array.

Applications for the MGDM-500/P include aerospace systems, defense equipment, and industrial installations where high reliability and environmental tolerance are required. The module’s wide input voltage range and multiple output voltage options provide compatibility with various system architectures.

Technical specifications and detailed datasheets for the MGDM-500/P are available through the manufacturer’s website.