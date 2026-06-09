Isolated TO-247 package handles 1200 V to 3300 V

Navitas Semiconductor has introduced its UHV‑TO‑247‑4‑ISO package for 1200 V, 2300 V and 3300 V GeneSiC™ SiC MOSFETs, with more than 12 mm pin-to-pin creepage and greater than 6000 V integrated isolation. The package uses an AlN substrate and a reflow-compatible thermal pad to support direct mounting to liquid- or air-cooled heat sinks, reducing thermal resistance and external isolation requirements in grid-tied power conversion systems, solid-state transformers, battery energy storage systems and renewable energy equipment. It is offered in six device options with RDS,ON values from 6.5 mΩ to 45 mΩ in an industry-standard TO‑247‑4 footprint.