Isolation transformer operates from 10 V to 24 V

Bourns, Inc. introduced a new AEC-Q200 compliant, automotive grade, low profile, high creepage isolation transformer. The Bourns Model HVMA03F4A-LP8S Series flyback transformer is designed to support high power density for greater efficiency in a compact form factor. These capabilities are required in a wide range of applications, including gate drives and high-voltage battery management systems (BMS).

This new flyback transformer series expands Bourns’ portfolio of low-power, high-creepage isolation transformers. This series operates from a typical 12 V supply with an extended input voltage range of 10 to 24 V and features a new coil mechanical design that helps to increase system performance and safety. These features make the Model HVMA03F4A-LP8S Series ideal for use with Silicon Carbide (SiC), IGBT, and Gallium Nitride (GaN) switching elements in automotive, industrial, and energy storage applications.

The Model HVMA03F4A-LP8S Series is constructed with a center-tapped output to generate a ±5 V supply to aid in biasing gate drive turn-on and off circuitry. This new series is AEC-Q200 compliant and uses a basic insulation layer that complies with the IEC 60664-1 standard with a working voltage of up to 800 VDC. It also features an 8 mm creepage and 2 mm clearance with a Hi-Pot isolation voltage of up to 2750 VAC with an extended operating temperature range of -40 to +125 °C.

Available now, the Bourns Model HVMA03F4A-LP8S Series is RoHS* compliant.