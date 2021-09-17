Isolation transformers come in low-profile packages

Bourns, Inc. introduced its Model PAD00x-T764 Isolation Transformer Series. These transformers feature functional isolation and a low 0.4 mm profile form factor to simplify isolated power and serial communication signal integrity in CAN, RS-485, RS-422, RS-232, SPI, I2C, and lower power LAN-based applications. The Model PAD00x-T763 Series is ideal for industrial automation, embedded solutions, AC motor drives, system integration, communication PHYs, smart metering, and many other applications requiring low DC power.

Bourns Model PAD00x-T764 series was developed for ease of use in maintaining proper communication and necessary isolation between systems. The 3.1 kVAC withstanding voltage provides an isolation barrier from high voltage hazards, such as high voltage batteries. Design details include construction with a ferrite toroid core to help ensure a high coupling factor and heightened efficiency. EMI performance is enhanced in the winding of the transformer, enabling reduced emissions. The PAD00x-T764 series is compatible with Texas Instruments SN6501 and SN6506B, Maxim MAX253, and MAX845, Analog Devices ADM2485, and similar transformer drivers. The series offers 3.3 to 5 V input, industry-standard 3.3 to 10 V output, and up to 250 mA output with various turns ratios. The Bourns Magnetics product line can also support most modification and customization requests for this push-pull transformer series.

Bourns Model PAD00x-T764 Series isolation transformers are available now and are RoHS compliant* and halogen-free**.