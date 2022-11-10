ITT Cannon underlines engineering innovation and sustainability at electronica 2022:

At electronica 2022, ITT Cannon will showcase its latest product innovations and robust interconnect portfolio that provides reliability across multiple end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, e-mobility, industrial, and transportation. In addition, the company will highlight key sustainability initiatives from manufacturing processes to products. The company will be at Stand 125, Hall A2, at electronica from November 15-18.

With sustainability being the core theme for this year’s electronica trade fair and conference, amongst other technologies, ITT Cannon will showcase its Electric Vehicle connector portfolio and new Tin Zinc J Plating technology, a fully VG (German military) qualified RoHS and REACH compliant cadmium replacement. “Looking to the future, ITT is rapidly moving forward with the implementation of a comprehensive environmental strategy, both product, and manufacturing. These objectives position ITT for continued success and growth in a sustainable manner,” said Ryan Flynn, ITT Senior Vice President & Connect and Control Technologies President.

“From highly engineered, custom-built interconnect solutions to off-the-shelf connectors, our strategic focus is to deliver the best possible customer experience and accelerating time to market,” stated Ellen McMillan, Vice President and General Manager Europe, ITT Connect & Control Technologies. “Electronica 2022 will give us the chance to connect with both new and existing customers and inform them about how our technology is bringing real differentiation.”

The advanced products being featured on the ITT Cannon stand will include:

The HDx Series: These high-density, small form factor connectors are robust and reliable, with both power and data transfer being supported. With watertight sealing up to 20 m and +5,000 mating cycle resilience, they comply with high-speed communication protocols, such as USB 3.1 Gen1 (up to 5Gbit/s data rates), 10Gbit/s Ethernet and HDMI (up to 8.16Gbit/s). Watertight sealing enables deployment at depths up to 20 m is exhibited plus +5,000 mating cycle resilience.

Visit the ITT Cannon Stand, 125 in Hall A2, to see the full range of products.