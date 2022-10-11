J-Link debug probe to support Cadence Tensilica processors

SEGGER announced native J-Link debug probe support for select instances of the Cadence Tensilica Processor IP, a portfolio of configurable and extensible controllers and DSPs.

The Cadence Tensilica cores supported in the first implementation phase are the Tensilica Xtensa LX7 CPU, a number of Tensilica HiFi DSPs (HiFi 4, HiFi 3z, HiFi 3, and HiFi 1), and also the Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP. The latest hardware versions of all commercial SEGGER J-Link models (J-Link BASE, J-Link PLUS, J-Link ULTRA+, and J-Link PRO) now support high-speed download and debugging of these cores via JTAG and SWD.

The Cadence Tensilica core support has already been added to the J-Link software pack, which is available for download from the SEGGER website.