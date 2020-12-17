J-Link Remote Servers speed embedded system debugging

SEGGER announces that it now operates a worldwide network of J-Link Remote Servers, enabling a user to debug target systems from anywhere in the world at even higher speeds than before. The J-Link Remote Servers are available to every J-Link user at no cost. While using the closest server significantly increases communication speed, customers still have the option to set up their own server if desired or required by company policy.

J-Link Remote Server has been proven over many years as an efficient way to debug Embedded Systems. The target can be thousands of miles away or just down the street, even behind a corporate firewall. With J-Link Remote Server, developers see almost no difference working remotely, it’s as if the J-Link and target hardware were sitting on their desks. The connection is secure, based on the proven algorithms of SEGGER’s cryptography library emCrypt. The authentication uses challenge-response methods to ensure the password is never visible and encrypts all data transfer. J-Link Remote Server is also compatible with SEGGER’s line of Flasher production programmers. By allowing full remote control of a flash programmer, the cost of moving hardware and/or people is significantly reduced.