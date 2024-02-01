JEDEC committee releases key guidelines for GaN power device reliability assessment

The JEDEC Solid State Technology Association has released JEP198, a new guideline document for assessing the reliability of Gallium Nitride (GaN) power conversion devices. The document, crafted by the JC-70.1 Gallium Nitride Subcommittee, is now freely accessible for download on the JEDEC website.JEP198 offers a framework for evaluating the Time Dependent Breakdown (TDB) reliability of GaN power transistors, including various types such as planar enhancement-mode, depletion-mode, integrated GaN power solutions, and cascode GaN power transistors.

The guideline specifies recommended stress conditions and test parameters for assessing TDB reliability under off-state bias conditions. It outlines procedures for High Temperature Reverse Bias Stress and Application Specific Stress-Testing, aiming to ensure the reliability of GaN transistors throughout their operational lifespan under accelerated stress conditions.

“We are becoming more dependent on power electronics in all facets of our daily lives. As such, the technologies behind those systems are advancing and so too must the device-specific qualification processes. The new GaN-focused Guideline for Reverse Bias Reliability Evaluation is a critical step toward achieving that goal,” said Ron Barr, VP of Quality and Reliability, Transphorm and Co-Chair of the Task Group 701_1. “This was a collaborative effort conducted by both GaN semiconductor and end product manufacturers. I’m proud of the work the task group delivered. It is an important framework to ensure cross-industry uniformity that will, in the end, provide power system manufacturers the necessary confidence when designing with GaN devices.”

“With the rise of renewable energy and electrification of our lives, the efficiency of power semiconductors is becoming more critical. This is where GaN power semiconductors have proven to be a valuable technology. The Guideline for Reverse Bias Reliability Evaluation is another step in improving confidence in GaN Technology and the products that are on and being brought to market,” said Dr. Kurt Smith, VP of Reliability and Qualification at VisIC Technologies and Chair of JC-70.1. “This document was developed through collaboration of the multi-corporation team of industry experts to represent the best practices for evaluating GaN devices. It was a long multi-year process to reach consensus and the team is to be commended for the quality document and all of the hard work that went into it.”

Companies interested in contributing to these standardization efforts are invited to join JEDEC. The next JC-70 committee meeting is scheduled for February 26, 2024, at the Applied Power Electronics Conference in Long Beach, CA. For more information, interested parties can contact Emily Desjardins at emilyd@jedec.org or visit the JEDEC website.