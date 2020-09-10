JEDEC-compliant, low-power DDR5 data buffers optimized for data center, server apps

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced a new high-speed, low-power DDR5 data buffer for data center, server, and high-performance workstation applications.

Advancements over the past few years in real-time analytics, machine learning, HPC, AI, and other memory and bandwidth-hungry applications have fueled explosive growth in server memory bandwidth requirements. The new JEDEC-compliant DDR5 data buffer 5DB0148 from Renesas enables significantly higher speeds and lower latency for load-reduced dual inline memory modules (LRDIMMs) that have become the cornerstone memory technology for this new class of applications. The first generation of DDR5 LRDIMMs based on Renesas components enable a bandwidth increase of more than 35 percent over DDR4 LRDIMMs operating at 3200 MT/s.

The Renesas DDR5 Data Buffer maximizes channel eye-opening for systems that are heavily loaded through a combination of capacitive load reduction, data alignment, and signal recovery techniques. This allows server motherboards with a large number of memory channels and slots and complex routing topologies to run at maximum speed, even when fully populated with high-density memory. Additionally, improvements in the DDR5 modules definition allow for lower power supply voltages (1.1V vs 1.2V in DDR4), on-DIMM voltage regulation, and implementation of advanced control plane architectures with the use of the SPD Hub and modern control bus communications such as I3C.

Renesas is the longest running supplier of memory interface products in the industry with a history of developing complete chipset solutions since the inception of dual inline memory modules. As part of a complete family of solutions, the new Renesas DDR5 data buffer 5DB0148 is optimized to work seamlessly with the other DDR5 Renesas components on an LRDIMM memory module, including the power management IC P8900, the registered clock driver 5RCD0148, the SPD Hub SPD5118, and the temperature sensor TS5111. Memory vendors deploying Renesas chipset solutions are assured of full interoperability and robust quality.

The DDR5 data buffer 5DB0148 is sampling to qualified customers. For additional information, visit www.idt.com/5db0148.