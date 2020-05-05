JEDEC-compliant thermal sensor device targets DDR5 memory devices

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced a new precision temperature sensor, the TS5111, targeting DDR5 memory modules as well as a host of other applications such as solid-state disks (SSDs), computing motherboards, and communications equipment that require accurate, real-time temperature monitoring. The new JEDEC-compliant temperature sensor enables memory modules and other temperature-sensitive systems to run at peak efficiency and reliability with real-time, closed-loop thermal management algorithms.

The TS5111 plays a critical role in providing accurate, high-precision system temperatures with programmable warning flags that enable systems to exercise thermal control loop mechanisms such as memory refresh rates, fan speeds, and bandwidth throttling. Measuring a mere 0.8 x 1.3mm, the TS5111 is well suited for small form factor systems as well as applications such as memory and storage modules where proximity sensing is critical for reliable operation. The TS5111 supports I²C, SMBUS, as well as the new I3C Basic protocol for data rates up to 12.5 MHz and other advanced features like in-band interrupts, parity check, and packet error checks.

The TS5111 joins a complete family of DDR5 solutions that enable companies to develop DDR5 DIMM solutions. The current Renesas DDR5 RDIMM ICs include the registered clock driver 5RCD0148HC1, power management IC P8900, and SPD Hub SPD5118.

Key features

Complies with the JEDEC JESD302-1 serial bus thermal sensor device specification

Temperature sensor accuracy

− Typical 0.5 °C in 75 °C < TA < 95 °C range

− Typical 1.0 °C in 40 °C < TA < 125 °C range

− Typical 2.0 °C in -40 °C < TA < 125 °C range

Two-wire bus serial interface (I²C and I3C operation modes)

Up to 12.5 MHz transfer rate

1.8 V & 1.1 V power supply input

Packet error check and parity error check functions

Bus reset function

Two unique addresses selected by SA pin

In band interrupt

The TS5111-Z1AHRI8 temperature sensor is available now in a 6-ball WLCSP package and is sampling to qualified customers. For additional information visit www.idt.com/TS5111.