JEDEC publishes new test method for continuous-switching evaluation of GaN devices

JEDEC Solid State Technology Association announces the publication of JEP182: Test Method for Continuous-Switching Evaluation of Gallium Nitride Power Conversion Devices. Developed by JEDEC’s JC-70 Committee for Wide Bandgap Power Electronic Conversion Semiconductors, JEP182 is available for free download from the JEDEC website.

To enable the successful adoption of GaN power transistors, both reliable operation in power conversion applications and switching lifetime need to be demonstrated. JEP182, along with guidelines previously published by JC-70, helps address that need by expanding the ecosystem of JEDEC guidelines for reliability evaluation, test, and characterization of GaN power transistors under continuous switching conditions in power conversion applications.

Existing test methods for Safe Operating Area (SOA) of silicon power transistors are not sufficient for full characterization of GaN power transistors. GaN devices switch very fast and experience simultaneous voltage and current stresses during multiple switching events. Therefore, in addition to conventional SOA, it is necessary to test GaN power transistors under continuous switching conditions.

The JEP182 document describes test methods and suggests test circuits for continuous switching of GaN power transistors. JEP180, previously published by JC-70 and also available on the JEDEC website, describes how to use these circuits to evaluate switching reliability.

“As a much-anticipated complement to the previously-published JEP180, JEP182 will further help facilitate industry-wide adoption of GaN power devices for a broad range of applications and industries such as automotive and data centers,” said Dr. Stephanie Watts Butler, technology innovation architect at Texas Instruments and the chair of JC-70.