JEDEC XFM removable storage device complies with Ver.1.0 PCIe/NVMe Spec

KIOXIA America, Inc. announced sampling of the industry’s first XFM DEVICE Ver.1.0-compliant removable PCIe standard attached, NVMe storage device: the XFMEXPRESS XT2. With a new form factor and connector, the XFM DEVICE Ver.1.0 standard delivers a combination of features designed to advance ultra-mobile PCs, IoT devices, and a variety of embedded applications.

First introduced in August of 2019, and then presented as a proposal to the JEDEC Subcommittee for Electrical Specifications and Command Protocols, KIOXIA XFMEXPRESS XT2 is a new form factor for PCIe/NVMe specification devices.

Featuring a powerful combination of small size, speed, and serviceability, XFMEXPRESS technology was developed to enhance next-generation mobile and embedded applications. The XFMEXPRESS XT2 from KIOXIA is the first product to meet the specification of the new JEDEC standard.

Recognizing the need for a new class of removable storage, KIOXIA leveraged its extensive background in single package memory designs to develop the XFMEXPRESS XT2.

KIOXIA is demonstrating its XFMEXPRESS XT2 solution live at Interop Tokyo 2022 in Makuhari Messe, Japan, June 15-17 (Hall 5, Booth 5P15). The same demonstration will be given at Embedded World 2022 in Nurnberg, Germany from June 21-23 (Hall 3A, Booth 3A-117). KIOXIA will also be on hand to demonstrate the new XFMEXPRESS XT2 at the Flash Memory Summit 2022 from August 2-4 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

KIOXIA XFMEXPRESS XT2 features: