JFET line adds 16 new devices

Solitron Devices announces a substantial expansion of our Junction Field-Effect Transistor (JFET) portfolio of products. Expanding on the existing JANTXV-qualified product line, Solitron has added 16 new N channel devices offered with COTS and hi reliability screening options.

Packaged in hermetic TO18/TO-72/TO-78 packages, this series is designed for harsh environments such as space, avionics, and high-reliability systems. The bipolar processing technology provides inherent high radiation tolerance, the idea for space flight applications. Screening to “S” level standards is available.

The 2N3957/58 and 2N5911/12 are dual-matched JFETS while the 2N4091/92/93 offer very low noise at 1.2 nV/√Hz typical.

The 2N4117/18/19 are a series of low leakage (1pA typ.), ultra-high input impedance parts designed for input buffers and pre-amplifiers.

The 2N4338/39 are low noise, high gain parts ideal for audio applications, and the 2N4391/92/93 are fast switching, low cut-off voltage (<3.0V) targeted for the analog switch, chopper amplifier, and commutator designs.

Solitron can also provide special product requirements for tailored electrical performance as well as customized packaging including multi-chip modules and high-density SMT boards. With a 50-year track record with JFET manufacturing, Solitron now provides the widest offering of high-reliability circuits in the industry.