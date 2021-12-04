JFETs, diodes, voltage-controlled resistors now in DFN packages

Linear Integrated Systems, Inc. announced it has expanded its product line to include the availability of key, high-performance discrete small-signal parts in Dual-Flat No-Leads packages (DFN).

This package has a reduced circuit board footprint, enabling designers who had previously used SOT-23 packaged parts to meet the demands of space-sensitive applications. Because the DFN has no leads and shorter bond wire lengths, it provides higher electrical performance than leaded packages due to less inductance.

Sensor customers who currently support extreme space-sensitive requirements with a bare die can upgrade to this super tiny package, reducing the cost and complexity of installing and wire bonding die in their circuits. Additionally, reworking circuits containing the DFN package becomes easier than bare die due to the absence of prohibitive wire bonding and die to attach issues.

Linear Systems now provides the following parts in the DFN package:

174 Series – P Channel JFET Switch

4391 Series – Low Noise, N-Channel JFET Switch

LS26VPS – Single, P-Channel Voltage Controlled Resistor

LS26VNS – Single, N-Channel Voltage Controlled Resistor

PAD Series – Single, Low Leakage Pico-Amp Diode