Joint development agreement to enhance the domestic battery supply chain for automotive OEMs

6K announced that its 6K Energy division has signed a joint development agreement with Our Next Energy (ONE) to develop and produce the critical battery material that ONE will use in their Gemini and Aries battery platforms. The agreement strengthens the procurement of domestically produced electric vehicle batteries for automotive OEMs manufactured by ONE made with battery materials produced locally by 6K Energy. Both organizations are keenly focused on supplying the industry with domestically sourced batteries and battery material while also lowering the environmental impact associated with traditional production technologies.

As part of the agreement, both organizations will work together on two chemistries ONE intends to use in their battery platforms. The chemistries revolve around iron phosphate and manganese materials. A key element to the success of this agreement is the ability to leverage strategic partnerships both upstream and downstream in the supply chain, such as 6K Energy’s relationship with Albemarle, a leading global supplier of lithium, and ONE’s ongoing relationships with leading automotive OEMs. ONE recently signed an agreement with BMW Group to build a prototype vehicle that incorporates ONE’s Gemini™ Dual-Chemistry battery technology.

Early collaboration will start in 6K Energy’s Battery Center of Excellence located in North Andover, MA where both teams will work jointly on qualification and performance targets. The agreement outlines a path to scale production where 6K UniMelt technology would process cathode materials in ONE’s manufacturing plant.6K’s UniMelt system replaces a lengthy, multi-step, high waste chemical process with one that is ultra-clean and ultra-fast (as low as 2 seconds), powered by a 6000K degree microwave plasma. Compared to state-of-the-art cathode active material (CAM) plants today, 6K Energy uses half the footprint, substantially lower CapEx, and lower conversion costs. Implementing a 6K Energy solution for CAM production in the US has the potential to save billions of dollars and eliminate solid and liquid hazardous waste while reducing water usage by 90%.

ONE is committed to driving considerable global, social, and economic impact on emerging markets by moving towards more sustainable supply chains. And doing so through two battery technologies: Aries, a high energy density LFP pack, and Gemini, a dual-chemistry battery technology that can achieve 600 miles range in passenger vehicles while prioritizing more sustainable materials.