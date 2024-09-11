JTAG connectors available in both through-hole and SMT orientations

Samtec, Inc., offers a variety of board-level and cable connector systems for JTAG applications that are currently shipping in volume quantities. Samtec JTAG connectors are available on both 2.54 mm and 1.27 mm centerlines. Common sizes are 10-pin (2 x 5), 14-pin (2 x 7), and 20-pin (2 x 10). JTAG connectors are available in both through-hole and SMT orientations and with shrouded or unshrouded insulators.

Samtec offers 18 eighteen JTAG-compliant connector series. The most popular JTAG-compliant connectors are the FTSH terminal strip, TST-shrouded terminal strip, and FFSDmicro pitch cable assembly. FTSH and TST terminal strips are available in through hole and SMT orientations, a variety of pin counts (up to 100 total I/Os), and with selective gold/tin and all tin-plated pins. FFSD socket strip cable assemblies feature Samtec’s Tiger Eye™ rugged multi-finger BeCu contacts, low profile (5.08 mm) housing, and side locks which ensure reliability. FFSDs are available in a variety of wiring options, including reverses and daisy chains.

Samtec JTAG connectors are in stock and available now directly from Samtec or through authorized distributors. Many of these products are available in Samtec’s Reserve program and are guaranteed to ship in one day. Samtec Reserve includes over 200,000 frequently ordered connectors and cables.

Joint Test Action Group, or JTAG, is the common name for IEEE Standard 1149.1. This standard defines a particular method for testing board-level interconnects, which is also called Boundary Scan. The JTAG hardware interprets information from five different signals: TDI (Test Data In), TDO (Test Data Out), TMS (Test Mode Select), TCK (Test Clock), and TRST (Test Report-optional).