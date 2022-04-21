CAN XL trigger and decode software works on scopes

An oscilloscope-based automotive protocol trigger/decode solution (D9010AUTP) covers CAN XL (Controller Area Network eXtra Long) protocol that enables engineers to verify and debug low-speed automotive serial bus protocols and simplify the development and troubleshooting of systems including CAN/CAN FD (Flexible Data Rate) and CAN XL.

CAN XL is the third-generation CAN standard in development by the CAN in Automation (CiA) group that improves the well- established CAN FD protocol with increased payload data and faster bit rate. The CAN XL data phase speed is specified to reach 10 Mbps or more, depending on the transceiver capabilities and physical layer components. CAN XL has two modes of operation – fast mode and SIC mode (or slow mode).

Keysight’s automotive decoder software triggers and decodes the SIC mode signal in the arbitration phase, as well as the fast mode signal in the data phase, correctly. It also handles the CAN XL protocols implemented with the CAN HS/FD/SIC transceivers.

“In-vehicle networking technologies play a pivotal role in transmitting data fast and reliably from sensors to AI decision making units, as well as in-between safety relevant electronic control units and electronic systems within the car,” said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s automotive & energy solutions business unit. “The variety of automotive serial bus standards reflects the diverse needs and requirements of the automotive industry, and Keysight is excited to continue providing industry-first solution offerings that support additional capabilities and use cases.”

Keysight’s D9010AUTP software is compatible with Keysight’s Infiniium oscilloscopes using software version 11.30 or higher for MXR/EXR/UXR models and version 6.72 or higher for other Infiniium scope models enabling users to:

Set up the oscilloscope to show CAN, LIN, CAN-FD, CAN XL, FlexRay and SENT protocol decode in less than 30 seconds

Gain access to a rich set of integrated protocol-level triggers

Save time and eliminate errors by viewing packets at the protocol level

Use time-correlated views to quickly troubleshoot serial protocol problems back to their timing or signal integrity root cause

Keysight Technologies, 1400 Fountain Grove Parkway, Santa Rosa, CA 95403, 1-800-829-4444, www.keysight.com/us/en/assets/7018-07024/data-sheets/5992-3539.pdf