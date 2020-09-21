Multi-target radar simulator helps speed ADAS development tasks

A new Radar Target Simulator helps automotive industry engineers, designers and manufacturers develop high-quality, high-performance products that improve safety in any driving conditions and enable emerging advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Rapid developments in autonomous vehicles and demand for greater safety features is fueling the need for sensitive and accurate automotive radar technology. Leveraging its expertise in radar test technology, Keysight now offers a new Radar Target Simulator (RTS) to help automotive electronics manufacturers confidently simulate radar targets in various realistic scenarios.

Keysight’s new RTS performs multi-target, multi-angle testing for radar modules in a lab environment. The solution delivers fast, accurate and reliable results that balance throughput and quality. Design and verification engineers can quickly validate the performance of radar products, while manufacturing and design validation engineers are able to simulate multiple objects at variable distances. By allowing users to bring a real-world test environment into their lab, Keysight’s RTS delivers substantial time and cost savings.

“On the way toward autonomous driving, radar module design isn’t just a luxury feature, it is a requirement. Accuracy of those devices cannot be compromised,” said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Automotive and Energy Solutions business unit. “Keysight has leveraged technology from our vast experience in RF design to deliver a multi-target remote head that enables radar module developers to overcome design and performance verification challenges.”

The E8718A Radar Target Simulator (RTS) design extends the base capabilities of the previous generation E8708A and has improved the usability for customers in different stages of the design lifecycle. Given where the test requirements are headed for the future of automotive Radar, the E8718A addresses more challenges, among those, the subject of interference test, and multi-target, multi-angle testing.

To add flexibility in physically positioning the radar target simulator, a newly designed remote radio head or remote front end is now available with the E8718A RTS and with it an improved simulated signal performance. The emote head leads also allows for simultaneous measurements while simulating targets, removing the need to switch between either in the previous models.

