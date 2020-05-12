6-GHz scope combines eight analog, 16 digital channels

The first oscilloscope with eight analog channels at 6 GHz and 16 simultaneous digital channels, enables users to reduce test bench and workflow complexity to boost performance as well as provide accurate and repeatable multi-channel measurements in a single instrument.

High-speed digital designs, power integrity verification, Wi-Fi 6, IoT, IIoT and imaging and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors utilize frequencies between 2 GHz and 6 GHz that are currently underserved or require costly trade-offs. Testing these new products requires time- and frequency-domain equipment capable of simultaneous analog and digital channels, ideally with software enabled protocols, standards, built-in test assistance, and test team remote collaboration.

The new Infiniium MXR-Series mixed signal oscilloscope offers state-of-the-art ASIC-driven processing resulting in eight powerful instruments in one, including a real-time spectrum analyzer (RTSA), oscilloscope, digital voltmeter (DVM), waveform generator, Bode plotter, counter, protocol analyzer, and logic analyzer. It is complemented by an extensive suite of software solutions focused on power integrity, high-speed digital test, and verification. Built-in software includes a fault hunter function that speeds root cause identification and resolution of rare or randomly occurring errors.

The Keysight Infiniium MXR series oscilloscope helps engineers get from symptom to resolution fast with the following key customer benefits:

Eight powerful instruments in one reduces bench clutter, setup and test time, while minimizing cross-talk issues. Incorporating a real-time spectrum analyzer achieves a 100% probability of detection in the frequency domain, even for asynchronous errors.

A built-in fault hunter function learns normal signals and compares them over time to find abnormal signals, capturing everything else that occurs when the abnormal signals happen. This results in rapid problem resolution for troubleshooting irregular, random or spurious signals.

Simultaneous eight analog channels and 16 digital channels enable monitoring and analysis of complex signal interactions. Coupled with 3X-higher bandwidth than any other eight-channel oscilloscopes, it allows test engineers to open a wider and more insightful window into designs.

Powerful remote collaboration with PathWave Infiniium Offline Analysis software enables design teams to do extensive analysis and data manipulation after bench measurements are complete, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the test bench.

“The Infiniium MXR-Series benefits from a unique combination of Keysight’s technology and solution expertise,” stated Jay Alexander, CTO at Keysight Technologies. “This innovative family joins Keysight’s portfolio of oscilloscope solutions – a portfolio that addresses a wide range of application requirements – from low to very high frequencies, economic to high performance, and foundational measurements to advanced analysis and visualization.”

More information about the Keysight Infiniium MXR Series real-time oscilloscopes is available at https://www.keysight.com/us/en/assets/7120-1115/data-sheets/Infiniium-MXR-Series.pdf.